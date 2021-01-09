Ginger Lynn Carr Caldwell went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Ginger was born on May 29, 1968. She was diagnosed with type I diabetes when she was 4 years old.
Ginger was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hoyt & Elizabeth Carr and “Cotton” and Ruby Lachowsky, all of Conway, Arkansas.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen A. Caldwell and his parents, Tommy and Joyce Caldwell; her parents, Bob and Frances Carr; a brother, Brent R. Carr (Carol Beth); and two very special nieces, Hannah Carr and Sarah Carr. She is also survived by many more relatives and friends.
Ginger graduated from UCA with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
There will be no services.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Baptist Homes for Children at arkansasfamilies.org or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org or to a place of your choosing.
Isaiah 40:31 But those who wait on the LORD shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.