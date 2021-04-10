Gladys Jane (Surber) McNinch, 73, passed from this life April 4, 2021, at her home in Queen City, Texas. She was born Nov. 1, 1947, in Wilton, Arkansas.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, Paul James Surber Sr. and Erma Mae (Murchison) Surber; and brother Henry Surber. She is survived by her daughter Tonia Lea Tindell and husband Les of Princeton, Texas; brother Paul James Surber Jr. of Ashdown, Arkansas; sister Sharon Coats of Atlanta, Texas; granddaughter Lyla Rae Tindell; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Gladys was an avid reader, enjoyed baking and loved a good card game with friends. She treasured her family and embraced every moment shared with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She always had a smile on her face and made friends everywhere she went. Gladys leaves behind beautiful memories that will be cherished by all for a lifetime.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate Gladys’s life on Saturday, April 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Queen City Funeral Home in Queen City, Texas. A reception will be held following the service.
