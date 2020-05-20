Gladys Lee Cullum, 98, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
She was born Sept. 2, 1921, in Bee Branch, Arkansas, to the late John Henry and Mary L. Loftis Stripling.
Gladys was also preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Floyd Cullum; sons, Alton Joe Cullum, Eldon David Cullum, Aubrey Cullum, Albert Lee Cullum and Dalton Floyd Cullum; sisters, Manda Redding, Lois Brown and Martha Williams; brothers, Lee Stripling, Marlon Stripling and half-brother, Willie Castleberry; and one grandson, Chad Eric Cullum.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane Padgett (Ronny) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Brenda Jo Kincaid (Billy) of North Little Rock, Tonya Brannon (Ricky) of Conway, Courtney Padgett of Houston, Texas, Elizabeth Luyet (Steven) of Conway, Jessica Williams (Paul) of Vilonia, Jeremy Cullum (Tricia) of Greenbrier, Sarah Heifner of Greenbrier, Neal Cullum (Linda) of Greenbrier, Michael Cullum (Shelley) of Greenbrier and Eddie Cullum (Nancy) of Mayflower; 25 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Quattlebaum Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Neal Cullum, Michael Cullum, Eddie Cullum, Jeremy Cullum, Courtney Padgett and Austin Brannon. Honorary pallbearers are Lane Cullum, Gregory Cullum, Clayton Cullum, Aaron Luyet, David Odin Cullum, Ashton Heifner and Cole Hopkins.
The funeral home will be following the guidelines of the Arkansas Department of Health and will only be allowing 50 people into a funeral service, including the family. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
