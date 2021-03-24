Gladys Sevier Watson, 76, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away March 18, 2021. She was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Russellville, to G.H. Sevier Jr. and Merle Catherine Sevier.
Gladys worked in the insurance industry for 40 years and retired from First Arkansas Insurance, Little Rock. She loved to travel, read, and best of all, serve dinner on the deck with friends and family. Gladys was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a past member of Hot Springs Ladies Golf Association, United Cerebral Palsy Auxiliary, Welcome Wagon of Little Rock, and Certified Professional Insurance Women of Little Rock.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Osie Watson; her parents; sister, Mary Belote; and brother, Dr. Bill Sevier.
Survivors include daughter, Polly Brown-Rhodes (Keith); stepdaughter, Marti Kinyon (Kerry); sister, Wynetta Reed (Bob); sister-in-law, Vija Sevier; grandchildren, Zach Brown (Patrice), Dr. Hannah Williams (Dr. Matt), Emma Pettingill (Chris), Elle Henson; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Brown, August Williams, and Isla Williams.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Friday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home. A gathering of friends and family will follow the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Burial will be at Lone Tree Cemetery in Stuttgart.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Garland County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
