Gladys Victoria Coswell Brown was born March 16, 1941, to the late Jack and Mamie L. Mack Coswell. She died Aug. 15, 2020.
She accepted Jesus as her savior early in life. She was united in holy matrimony to the late George W. Brown, and they were married for more than 25 years.
Gladys returned to school in her 50s and became a LPN (License Practical Nurse). She loved caring for people and absolutely loved her job.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Flora Shelain Evans (Charles) of Conway Arkansas and Cecile B. Madden (Rick) of Conway, Arkansas; son, George A. Brown, Sr. (Melissa) North Little Rock, Arkansas; sisters, Jeweline Johnson, Los Angeles, California and Christine Evans (Edward) of Toad Suck, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, 11 a.m. to noon at the Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR 72034 where funeral services will follow at 12 p.m.
Burial will be in the Casey Cemetery in Toad Suck, AR.
