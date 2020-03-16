Glen Charles Wade, age 52, of Greenbrier, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at UAMS in Little Rock. He was born Nov. 7, 1967, in Fayetteville to Bobby Joe and Mary Jo Powell Wade.
He loved music, animals and football, especially the Razorbacks. He was a loving father and friend, but he was happiest and received the most joy in life when he was helping others.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Zola Wade and Glen and Caroline Powell; his father; and his aunt and uncle, Glenna and Chester Lee Patterson.
Survivors include his mother; two brothers, Keith Allen Wade and Steven Thomas Wade; a daughter, Alyssa Diane Wade; a son, Randel Glen Wade; and many other relatives and friends.
The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Booher Cemetery with Mr. Steve Norris and Mr. Mike Baker officiating and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
