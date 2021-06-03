Glendon Jerald Deaton Jr., 63, went home to be with his Lord and his daughter, Amanda, on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
He was born to Glendon Jerald Deaton Sr. and Frances Deaton on Dec. 20, 1957, in San Angelo, Texas.
He graduated from Central High in San Angelo in 1976. Glendon was a devout Baptist, and will always be remembered as a great husband, man, father and grandfather.
Glendon leaves behind his wife, Debbie Deaton; son, Jamie Deaton; daughter, Kristy Moody; grandchildren, Christopher, Taylor, Katelyn, Emma, Mattie, Natalie and Xylar; siblings, Kenneth (Becky), David (Mona), Stephanie (Rocky) and Janice (Joe); and a host of many relatives and friends.
He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
A visitation will be held at A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076. 501-982-3400
Online guestbook and obituary are available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
