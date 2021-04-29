Glenna Lee Haynes, 88, of Toad Suck, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord April 23, 2021.
She was born to Glenna and Granville Moore of Hot Springs, Arkansas, on May 24, 1932. She was a devout Christian with a personal ministry called “One Day Closer” Titus 2:13 and a successful business woman, running Glenna Haynes Furniture for 20+ years. She lived a full life from being Miss Arkansas Aviation in 1948 to volunteering for the Salvation Army and humane society thrift store in recent years.
Glenna loved spending time outdoors, especially scuba diving and fishing. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant child, Paul Haynes; and husband of 59 years, William Haynes.
She is survived by her sister, Julia Buckelew; three children, Steve Haynes (Annette) of Maumelle, Carol McGrath (Ian) of Mayflower and David Haynes (Julie) of Conway; nine grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 2 at Toad Suck Park pavilion #5 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Gate International Ministries.
Cremation Arrangements Entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. www.Arkansas Cremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.