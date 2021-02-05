Greg Nobles, 53, of Conway, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 12, 1968, in Stuttgart, Arkansas, to Earl Gene Nobles and Velma Claudette Raney. Greg attended UCA for his degree in English and Cosmetology School at Bizzell’s Beauty School. He owned The Jordan-Bailey Group for 25 years; Greg also taught at Bizzell’s Beauty school for five years. He was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Ella Swan; and parents-in-law, Ronnie and LaVonne Swan.
Greg was survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Carla; son, Jordan Nobles; daughter, Bailey (Chase) Smith; grandchildren, Hailee Nobles, Charleigh, Lennon and Sloane Smith; father, Earl (Donna) Nobles; mother, Claudette Rainey; brothers, Gene (Gail) Nobles, Kevin (Stephanie) Nobles; and sister-in-law, LeAnne Swan.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Second Baptist Church in Conway with Burial following at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wooster, Arkansas.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.