Gregory “Duck” Smith, 57, of Little Rock, passed away Dec. 11, 2019.
Visitation: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Greater Nation International Church, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 2 p.m. at Greater Nation International Church, 8923 Sunset Lane, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Committal service and final resting place: Arkansas Memorial Gardens Cemetery, North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
