Guy B. Lindsey, Jr., was born Oct. 2, 1939, and passed away May 7, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette “Polly;” children, Tina (Stephen) Burkett, Greg (Jo Ann) Davis and Bill Lindsey; sister, Judy Tedford; niece, Melinda Selby; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Guy graduated from Crane, Texas; then attended Sul Ross University in Texas on a football scholarship. He was an Army veteran and was stationed in Okinawa for two years responsible for deciphering Morse code from foreign countries.
One of Guy’s favorite memories was heading to the horse races in a limo provided by Dr. Lander Smith so they could play cards during the trip both ways. He loved to play golf on out-of-state golf courses with his buddies Chris Freeman, Tim Milligan, and Leon Hall. He and James Berry nurtured a love of computers, as they began to grow in popularity, for young and old members of the family by holding massive Lan parties that lasted through the night.
He had a dry sense of humor and made friends easily. During her teenage years when Tina’s friends would call and he answered the phone, he would solemnly tell them that she had moved to California. A favorite family tale occurred when he once cautioned Chris Freeman to be careful backing out of the driveway and not hit his car. Minutes later he proceeded to hit Chris’ car as he backed out.
He was an avid Razorback fan for all sports. He and Paulette traveled to many out-of-state games with their traveling buddies, Dan and Reta Kostecky.
He was loved and will be missed by many, including his beloved dog, Libbi Lu.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a contribution be made to the Alzheimer Assn. or to the charity of your choice.
Funeral service will be Monday, May 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
