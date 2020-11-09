Haley Nichole Mitchell, age 34, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born January 15, 1986, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Gary Mitchell and Robbin Hall. She was a delivery driver and went to New Life Church. She never met a stranger and wanted to be a friend with everyone.
She is survived by her mother, Robbin Hall of Florida; father, Gary (Donna) Mitchell of Morrilton; brother, Kirby Mitchell of Texas; two step sisters, Jennifer (Tim) Koch, Leslie (Coy) Cannan both of Morrilton; Grandmother, Dorothy Hall of Conway; host of nieces and nephews and lots of loved ones. She is preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa.
A gathering in Haley’s Memory will be held Monday, at 2 p.m. November 9, at City park in Morrilton, Arkansas. Arrangements made by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton, Arkansas. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
