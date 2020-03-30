Hallie Rose Allred, 7 months, of Vilonia, Arkansas, went to be with Jesus on March 24, 2020. She was born July 30, 2019, in North Little Rock to Kevin and Whitney Allred. Hallie was the sunshine of her parent’s life; she gave more love and joy in the seven months of her life then most do in a lifetime. She was prayed for and loved deeply by all who knew her. Hallie was preceded in death by grandmother, Josie Bishop, grandfather, Larry Allred, grandparents, Bud and Hazel Bishop, great grandfather, Chester Wayne Kerr.
She is survived by her parents, Kevin and Whitney Allred; sister, Kirsten Grace Wise Allred; aunts and uncles, Emily (Brandon) Byrd, Lacy (Patrick) Lawyer, Nancy (Toby) Bishop and Melissa (Derald) Neugebauer; grandmother, Waynette Allred; great grandmother, Pat Kerr; paternal grandfather, George Bishop; special grandparents, Tracy and Wayne Watkins; cousins, Case and Laney Byrd, Tristan and Cooper Bishop, Conner and Blake Lawyer, Brandon and Brianna Neugebauer; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be officiated by Blake Martin.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
