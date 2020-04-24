Harold Gene “Pete” Havens passed away April 21, 2020, after a long illness.
He was just two days short of his 90th birthday. He was born April 23, 1930, in Pleasant Valley to Johnny and Delores Havens. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mary and Colleen, brothers John, Ed, Jim and Doug.
Left to cherish his memory is wife Bobbie Havens and stepson Rick and wife Beth Rogers. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was raised in the Pleasant Valley community and joined the United States Air Force following high school. He retired after serving 22 years and then proceeded to work at FMC Corporation until he retired. He began working with his wife, Bobbie at Bobbie’s Antiques until it closed in 2015. He had quite the personality and was loved by all who knew him. He was known for how meticulously he kept his vehicles. Family members joked with him about there never being a speck of dust on them. Pete was devoted to his family and was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He saw all of his siblings through illnesses and supported them any way he could. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American cancer Society, Michael J. Fox Foundation and Alzheimer’s Arkansas.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
