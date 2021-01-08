Harold Glenn Wilson, 83, of Conway, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. He was born on Monday, Dec. 6, 1937, in Clark County, Arkansas, to the late Fred Watson and Hazel Izola Morgan Wilson.
Mr. Wilson was a surveyor and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Mitchell G. Wilson, Michael L. Wilson and John M. Wilson; brothers, Olen D. Wilson, Ronald Wilson, Lyndell Wilson; and sisters, Karon Richardson, Porsche Murray.
He is survived by a daughter, Dede Abbott of Batesville, Arkansas; sons, Darrell Wilson and Mark Wilson both of Mayflower, Arkansas; longtime girlfriend, Linda Breeding of Conway, Arkansas; sister, Diane Wilson of Mayflower, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kayla, Craig, Tanner, Greg and Aaron; great-granddaughters, Amarie and Hollyn; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, 11 a.m. to noon at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. in Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway with Rev Terry Reynolds, Jr. and Rev. Michael Parmley officiating.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.