Harrell Eugene Ferguson, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 13, 2020, at the age of 84.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Elbert “Red” Ferguson and Opal Mae Harvey Bryant, stepfather, James “Elmer” Bryant, two brothers, Don Ferguson and Earl Ferguson, and sister, Anna May Willis.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rachel; children, Hal Ferguson (Pam) and Kim Ferguson; grandchildren, Ty Ferguson, Amber Cissell (Josh), Kyle Ferguson (Grace) and Haley Smith; sisters, Betty Tanner and Ellen Adcock; brothers, Lewis Bryant and Jimmy Bryant; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harrell was born in England, Arkansas, on Sept. 9, 1935. He was an avid fan of any sport that his children or grandchildren were playing. He was a pharmacist for more than 50 years, most of that time at St. Vincent Infirmary. He loved his work so much he retired twice. He also loved researching his family’s genealogy and helping others research their families.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.), with services on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ten Mile Cemetery off Highway 70 at 17511 Church Road in Lonsdale.
Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Harrell’s online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
