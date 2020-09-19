Harry Lewis Parsons Jr., 88, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 17, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 11, 1932, to Harry L. Parsons Sr. and Sophia Parsons.
Harry retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of service as Senior Chief Personnelman. He was a great loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Harry was a very active member of St. Joseph Church serving in many capacities and was proud to be a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree assembly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sophia Parsons; sons, Harry Lewis Parsons III and Frank Parsons.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary Parsons; children, Robert Parsons, Teresa Parsons, David Parsons, Rebecca Perez, Tim Rankin and Gregory Rankin; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Carey; nephew, Mark Carey; and a host of family and friends.
The family gratefully appreciates the help and care from Arkansas Hospice.
A rosary will be held on 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway, Arkansas; mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcrites funeralhome.com
