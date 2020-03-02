Harry Linn Vinson, 83, of North Little Rock, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born February 23, 1937 in Conway, Arkansas to the late Verlin C. and Daisy Hoover Vinson.
Harry lived most of his life in North Little Rock, Arkansas, graduating from North Little Rock High School in 1955, where he played on the varsity football team. He then attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1959, which cemented his lifelong love of Razorback athletics.
He pursued his career in electrical engineering at BEI Electronics and retired as director of manufacturing. His career included developing state-of-the-art precision pointing systems for aeronautical, defense and satellite applications. He was most proud that his son and two grandsons later pursued engineering graduate degrees, also at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Robinson of Cabot, Arkansas whom he was married to for 58 years. He is survived by his three children, Leslie Erstine (Kelley) of Conway, Arkansas, Vicki Jones (John) of Maumelle, Arkansas and Jay Vinson, (Kat) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Ashleigh Nash (Tony), Jessica Jones, Vinson Jones, Whit Vinson, Garland Vinson, Madison Erstine and one great-grandchild, Maddox Ann Nash. Harry was an intentional and loving grandfather who gave of himself to loving his grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a graveside service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Cabot on Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 am. Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Cemetery, P. O. Box 1092, Cabot, Arkansas 72032. The family wants to thank the wonderful caregivers at Stonebridge Assisted Living for the care he was given.
Arrangements by Smith-North Little Rock Funeral Home. Online obituary at www.SmithFamilyCares.com
