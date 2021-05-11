Hazel Corrinne Daves Stocks, 93, of Conway, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her daughters.
She was born July 30, 1927, in Vilonia, Arkansas, to the late Jesse and Mamie (Vaughn) Montgomery. Corrinne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers were her most prized possession. Corrine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Arthur Max Daves; husband of 13 years, Harold W. Stocks; great granddaughter, Abigail Grace Wright; sister, Lois Tucker; and three brothers, Eulous, Lewis and Doyne Montgomery.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne (Dick) Wright and Nancy Halter; four grandchildren, Luke (Holly) Wright, Chance (Kalie) Wright, Casey (Emily) Wright, Chad Halter; seven great grandchildren, Eva Halter, Annabelle Grace Wright, Elliott Ann Wright, Emme Kate Wright, Clara Wright, Rhett Wright, Palmer Wright; sister, Val Jean Castleberry; and many more family and friends.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 1 p.m. at Roller McNutt. Burial will follow at Vilonia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
