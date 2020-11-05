Hazel Mae Brewer Atterberry, 97, of Conway, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020. She was born March 24, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas, to the late Albert Victor and Clara Elizabeth (Robinson) Brewer. Hazel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she enjoyed nothing more than cooking and spending time with her family. She provided in home childcare for 27 years, where she loved caring for children. Hazel was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Conway. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, D.E. Atterberry; daughter, Kim Jensen; grandson, Doug Atterberry; son-in-law, Larry Sutterfield; brothers, Alvin and Norvin Brewer; sisters, Lilian Stell and Glenda Mabry; brothers-in-law, Doyne Stell and Dan Mabry.
Hazel is survived by her son, Travis Atterberry of Destin, Florida; daughter, Kathy Sutterfield of Conway, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Green, Kristin (Jeff) McClure, Erica Schaffer, David Sutterfield, and Samantha (Rick) Ortiz; eight great grandchildren, Elizabeth Green, Anna Katherine Green, Hutson McClure, Hanna Sutterfield, Lila Sutterfield, Reagan Sutterfield, Skyler Schaffer, and Payton Schaffer; brothers, Elmo (Sue) Brewer and Victor (Norma) Brewer; beloved sister-in-law, Donna Brewer; and fourteen nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 from 10-2 p.m. with family present from 1-2 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.