Heather Lynn Price (Rand) Conway

Heather Lynn Price (Rand), age 45, passed away at her home in Conway, Arkansas, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Heather was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on February 15, 1974, to the late James “Ronnie” Rand and Mary Lynn Ferran.
She is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate Steven Price; daughter and son-in-law Ashleigh and Tyler Story, stepchildren Will and Jenny Price, Steven Price, Canon and Tony Cassulis; grandchildren, Jaelynn, Lincoln, Caitlyn, Gabriel, Kaden, Jaxon, Ethan and Elyssa; and siblings Kathie Rose, Jason Rand and Tiffany Richardson.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for Snap-on Tools for 17 years prior to becoming a homemaker.
There will be a memorial service held for her on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Roller McNutt-Funeral home, 650 Central Landing Blvd, Conway, AR 72032. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following recovery centers: NewHopeDealers.com, therenewalranch.org, or theharborhome.com.
