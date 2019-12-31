Helen J. Norwine Conway

Helen J. Norwine, 91, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
She was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Faulkner County, Arkansas to Floyd and Mamie Roberts. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Evonna Bradley Payne and Jessie Mae Graddy.
Helen worked for more than 41 years for Southwestern Bell and she was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Mark Norwine, grandchildren, Pierce Norwine, Camden Norwine and Tyler Gober, and her brother Ralph (Sandra) Roberts. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, DeEnna Runyon, Jay Runyon, Keith Gober, Rickey Martinez and many other relatives and friends that love her.
Funeral Services will be on Friday Jan. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Renewal Ranch, 29 Lake Drive, Houston, AR 72070.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
