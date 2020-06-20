Helen Margaret Dunham Jones, 91, of Conway, Arkansas, advanced quietly from mortal life on March 18, 2020, at home, and moved into the presence of her heavenly Father, once more reunited with her sweetheart, Nelson.
Born in Vestal, New York, on May 10, 1928, to the late Cecil and Nellie Vought Dunham, Helen led a full life residing in Endicott, New York, Lexington, Kentucky, Foley, Alabama, and Conway, Arkansas.
A Christian of the Methodist tradition, she was a member of Salem UMC, Conway; and a devoted wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Nelson, and sisters, Lois Calvasina and Connie Howe.
Helen is survived by two sons, Larry Jones and his wife, Charlotte, of Conway, and David Jones with his wife, Shawnise, of Jacksonville, Florida; two grandchildren, Sarah Jones-Huckaba and her husband Kristopher Huckaba and Jon Jones; three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Micah, and Ruth Huckaba, all of Conway; and siblings, Elma Ackley of Johnson City, New York, Margie Powers and Glenn Dunham, both of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Helen enjoyed life and being with others. She and Nelson volunteered several years with Habitat for Humanity. They spent retirement traveling the country and camping while making friends along the way; for 19 years, they summered in North Carolina and enjoyed the mountains with hikes and drives. Late in life she still loved to walk outdoors and spend time with her great grandchildren, even getting down on the floor to frolic. A compassionate soul, she brought joy to other residents during her visits with Nelson while he was confined at St. Andrews Place Nursing Home for an extended time.
Helen shared her light wherever she went.
A celebration of life is scheduled at Salem United Methodist Church, 1018 Salem Road, Conway, on Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be respected by asking your masks be worn at all times, keeping at least 6 feet away from others, and remaining home if you are symptomatic. Memorial donations may be made to Salem UMC, 1018 Salem Road, Conway, AR 72034, in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.