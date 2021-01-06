Helen Ouida Thompson, affectionately known as Nanny by many more than just her family, went to heaven on Dec. 31, 2020. Helen was born Sept. 7, 1920, in McArthur, Arkansas, to Ethel Whitaker DeFir and Samuel Benjamin DeFir. She was married to the late Ralph C. Thompson of McGehee. She had three children: Jerry Thompson, wife Linda of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Michael Thompson, wife Nancy of McGehee, Arkansas, and the late infant daughter. She had four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild with one more on the way.
Nanny was treasured by all who knew her including her special angel Dusti at the Greenbrier nursing home. Nanny was known for her devotion to her family, her hard work on the farm and in later years her yard and garden, her sharp wit, honest comments whether you wanted to hear them or not, always having your favorite snack on hand, shooting armadillos that tore up her yard while wearing a matching night gown set, having a positive attitude, and finding a way to make you smile.
Her favorite past times included fishing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, squirrel hunting, crocheting, gardening, rocking on her porch, shelling pecans and spending time with family.
She was the cornerstone of our family and we will remember her fondly and treasure our many memories and life lessons she shared. “His Eye is On the Sparrow” was Nanny’s favorite gospel song reminding us that God is with us in all that we do.
I sing because I’m happy. I sing because I’m free. For His eye is on the sparrow, And I know He watches me.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at McGehee Cemetery in McGehee, Arkansas, with Rev. Kenny Culpepper officiating. Arrangements by Griffin-Culpepper Funeral Service of McGehee, Arkansas. Online guestbook may be signed at www.griffin culpepper.com
