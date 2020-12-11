Hermelinda Villarreal Quiñones, 71 of Conway, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She was born June 9, 1949, in Durango, Mexico, to late Fidencio Quiñones and Maria de Jesus Cornejo.
Hermelinda was a faithful follower of Christ, devoted mother and a loving grandmother. She was married to her late husband, Candelario Villarreal for 57 years and together they had 16 children. She loved cooking and gardening. She enjoyed traveling and sharing the word of God with everyone she met. Her legacy will continue, and her children will continue to honor her.
Hermelinda Villarreal was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; and her husband, Candelario Villarreal. She is survived by her sister, Carmen; her brothers, Manuel and Fidencio; her children, Hilario, Ramon, Cruz, Margarito, Luis, Adrian, Jorge, Sergio, Maria, Julio, Alma, Anna, Candie, Cristal, Nelia and Reyna and their spouses; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Private Family service will be held.
