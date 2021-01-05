Hershel J. Price, 79, of Maumelle, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1941, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Robert and Pearl Mayhan Price. Hershel was also preceded in death by one brother, Ed Price (Shirley).
Hershel was of the Baptist faith and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was employed at Chicopee in North Little Rock for 47 years and later at Academy Sports for three years until his retirement. He loved his work and enjoyed fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with family, especially with his grandchildren. Hershel will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Gary Price (Karen) and Robert Price (Rebecca); three sisters, Vera McAtee (Jerry), Pat Wade, Trevia Boardman (Tony); grandchildren, Brandon Price (Bekka), Cody Price (Alice), Drew Price (Kasey), Shelby Price, Emma Price, Dylan Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private.
