Hestel Lemuel York Vilonia

Hestel Lemuel York, 85, of Vilonia, our loving husband, dad, papa, father-in-law and friend, went to his heavenly home Jan. 13, 2020.
He was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Vilonia to the late Omer and Zora York. Hestel retired as owner/operator of York’s Grocery and Station located eight miles east of Conway. He was a member of Oak Bowery Baptist church in Conway. Hestel was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Hubert Ray York, sisters, Evelyn Moncrief and Dean Coker.
Hestel is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patsy Avra York, sister, Jean Henry, daughters, Rhonda (Nick) Warford of Benton, AR, Regina (Steve) Oakley of El Paso, AR, and Shelly (Harold) McCain of Vilonia, AR, grandkids, Heath Oakley of Maumelle, AR, Jessie (RJ) Warford of Benton, Rachel (Lance) Massey of El Paso, Kyla (Mathey) Jones of Vilonia, Jared (Lauren) Warford of Benton, four great grandkids and many more family and friends.
Hestel spent most weekends watching and supporting his children and grandchildren do what they love, whether playing sports, rodeo, or any activities in which they were involved. He was an avid outdoorsman and made many lifelong friends through hunting, running dogs, judging field trials, and rodeos. Some of his favorite memories were made during hunting trips, especially the 42 years he annually pheasant hunted with his close family and friends. One of the highlights of his rodeo career was winning the Arkansas State Calf Roping Championship in 1971. Hestel’s big personality, sense of humor, and helping hand were the reasons he was loved by so many especially his family, hunting friends, rodeo family, and store customers.
Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Oak Bowery Baptist Church in Conway. Visitation will be one hour prior at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
