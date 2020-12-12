Hilda Fern Anthony Brady, 98, passed away peacefully in her home Dec. 10, 2020, after a long and meaningful life.
She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Harrell Brady; her grandson, Andrew Brady; her parents, I.B. and Bertha Anthony; her siblings, Burnelle Setzler, Robert Anthony and Isaiah Anthony.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Moore, Anthony Brady, and Susan Baker; her grandchildren, Kerry Garnett, Karen Garnett, Ashley Chandler, Marjorie Baker, Caroline Baker and Elizabeth Baker; and her great-grandchildren, Brady and Janie Chandler.
Hilda was born Oct. 6, 1922, in her home in Enola. She attended Harding College and graduated from ASTC (UCA) with a BS in Home Economics.
She was a founding member of the (College) University Church of Christ and attended there faithfully for over 55 years. For the past several years, she has enjoyed being a member of the Robinson and Center Church of Christ. She has been an active member of the Conway community, volunteering at Conway Regional Hospital, tutoring reading to underprivileged children, participating at the local and national level in the Republican Party and working at the polls on every election day. Core to her personality was service to others, frugality and rejection of materialism, humility and her unwavering Christianity. Her devotion and servant leadership were inspirational to the lives that she touched.
Her professional career was as a school teacher teaching in several schools throughout Arkansas. However, she spent the largest portion of her career teaching fourth grade at Mayflower Elementary. She is fondly remembered by her students. She became an avid gardener and bird lover, spending most days of her retirement outside working in her garden and greenhouse. Hilda had a true talent for gardening and cultivated her own paradise in her backyard. She was well loved by the hundreds of birds in her yard; at last count, she had 22 birdhouses and enjoyed each new nest and family.
Her love of travel began early in 1930 with road trips from Enola to California to work during the Depression and to the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1934. Later, she and Harrell had many wonderful long car trips throughout the US with their best friends, Zane and Martha Matthews.
She maintained a tremendous curiosity throughout her life. She truly loved meeting and talking with people, and made new friends everywhere she went, including at garage sales and seatmates on airplanes.
Hilda ended up being the matriarch of an extended family that included her grandchildren and her nieces and nephews, all of whom she deeply loved. Their love and affection were treasured by Hilda. She enthusiastically hosted many large family reunions and big Christmas celebrations where everyone spoke quickly and at once, everyone listened and there was much laughter.
During the last several years, while mostly confined at home, she loved and was loved by a surrogate family of wonderful friends and caregivers who generously lavished her with affection and tender care – Reba Owens, Nikki Perrigo, Laurie Perrigo, Gricilda Canas, Sharon Perrigo, Liz Leach and other incredible women – and her best little friend, Ozzie.
Time to pay respect to Hilda will be made available at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. Burial will be the following day at Marcus Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Memorials may be sent to Southern Christian Home, Morrilton, Arkansas.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.