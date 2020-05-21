Homer “Larry” Brown passed away, from natural causes, on May 19, 2020, at the age of 74 years. He was born June 4, 1945, in Lavaca, Arkansas.
Survivors include his wife of almost 55 years, Wanda; his three daughters, Candee Tipton (Len) of Conway, Shandal Epperson (Denny) of Heber Springs, and Micah Pryor (Tyler) of Conway; his four grandchildren Mitchell and McKenzie Epperson and Deacon and Canaan Pryor; his brother, Stanley Brown of Little Rock; as well as many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Leona Brown, and his brother, Cary.
Larry worked for Kroger for 34 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly being “Poppy” to his grandchildren.
A time of gathering will be held Thursday, May 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Griffin-Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Bruce Street, Conway, AR.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Conway Ministry Center (https://www.conwayminis trycenter.org/donate) or Harbor Home (https://www.the harborhome.com/donate2.html).
