Hunter Keith Atteberry, 24 of Conway, Arkansas died March 24, 2021. He was born Sept. 15, 1996 in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Keith Allen Atteberry and Jodi Atteberry.
He is preceded in death by his father, Keith Allen Atteberry; grandmother, Shirley Travis; grandfather, Joe Holt; and uncle, Mark Atteberry.
Hunter is survived by his fiancé, Sunni Grigsby; unborn baby Atteberry; mother, Jodi Atteberry and Michael Stacy; sister, Jordan Carmichael; aunts, Robin Thorne, Tonya Haddock (James), and Kim Boozy (John); uncle, David Atteberry (Angie); grandparents, David Atteberry Sr. and Jean Atteberry; numerous cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home with visitation 12-2 p.m. prior to service, with Brother Drew Foster officiating.
www.bishopcritesfuneral home.com
