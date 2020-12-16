Ida Bell Price, 88, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, entered her heavenly home on Dec. 13, 2020. She was born in the Farmington Community near Warren, Arkansas to the late Herbert Walker and Grace Castleberry Bryant on March 22, 1932. She loved Jesus and accepted him at 8 years of age in a small church in Farmington that her dad had helped build, and was baptized in a nearby creek. She had a gift for growing beautiful flowers. She loved fishing with a cane pole on her pond with her children and grandchildren. Ida was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Leon Price; brothers, William Andrew Bryant and Travis Dean Bryant; and grandson, Shannon Earl Lake.
She leaves to cherish her memory children, Linda Rebecca (Milton) Lake of Greenbrier, AR, Marcia (Fay) Van Valkenburgh III of Conway, Arkansas, Fran (Lonnie) Cunningham of Greenbrier, Arkansas; grandchildren, Fay Van Valkenburgh IV, Kirk (Robin) Cunningham, Dana (Dan) Bloodworth, Nathan (Brandy) Cunningham, Jennifer (Erik) Wofford, Michele Van Valkenburgh (Toby Byrd); seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Calvin Bryant, Kenneth Bryant, Bernard (Marion) Bryant, Willie Jane Bryant, Wanda Proctor, Barbara (Eugene) Neely.
A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier with Bro. Sam Parker officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with family present from 1-2 p.m. Burial following at East Shady Grove Cemetery in Greenbrier.
In lieu of flowers please make honorariums to Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home in Monticello, Arkansas.
The family would like to thank the Greenbrier Nursing Home staff for the loving care our mother received.
Roller McNutt is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Please provide and wear a mask along with social distancing.
