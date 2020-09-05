Imogene Ethel (Evans) Linn, born Oct. 13, 1928, in Quitman, Arkansas, passed from this life Sept. 4, 2020, in her home in Conway.
Mrs. Linn is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Truman Linn; four brothers, Truman Evans, N.B. Evans, Truitt Evans, and Esker Evans; one sister, Emma Zue Brakebill; parents, Benjamin and Bessie Evans; and a grandson, Jason Patrick Hood.
Mrs. Linn is survived by her daughters, Ruth Herring (David) of Conway and Barbara McManus (Bob) of Lockesburg, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Darin Hood and Mark McManus of Conway, Greg McManus of Koshkonong, Missouri, Kelly Mills of Lockesburg, Arkansas, Melanie McManus of Nashville, Arkansas; one sister, Mary Freeman of Little Rock; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with burial following at East Shady Grove Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
