Ina Joyce McGrail, 77, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She was born July 3, 1942, in Madison, West Virginia, to the late James Therman and Wavie Miller Harper. Ina was also preceded in death by her son, Edward Vincent McGrail and brother, Charles Harper.
Ina is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Moore Vincent McGrail; daughters, Tosha Baskin (Marcellus) and Lisa Ann McGrail; sister, Brenda Gogus (Frank Davis); brother, Wendall Harper; and grandchildren, Alex McGrail-Baskin and Aaliyah Baskin.
Ina was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed puzzles, her iPad games and fishing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
