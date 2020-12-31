Irene W. Simpson, 89, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. She was born June 29, 1931, to the late Sam and Annie (Wright) Whitworth in Conway, Arkansas.
She is survived by her children, Clarence Edward (Debra) Simpson of New York, NY, Sam Eddie (Angelita) Simpson of Vallejo, California, Bernadette Kay (Ronnie) Simpson Mosby of Hazen, Arkansas, Hazel Louise Simpson of Conway, Arkansas, Fodie Leon Simpson of Little Rock, Arkansas, Teretha Dian (Bill) Simpson Lindsey of Little Rock, Arkansas, Teresa Diana (John) Simpson Murillo of Farmington, Arkansas and Davie Bernard (Tressie Kay) Simpson of Mayflower, Arkansas; three sisters, Ada Gilbert of St. Louis, Missouri, Sarah Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas and Helen Patterson of Fort Scott, Kansas; two brothers, Morris Whitworth and Clarence (Julia) Whitworth, both of Houston, Arkansas; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Ray Cemetery, Highway 365 South, Conway, Arkansas. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
