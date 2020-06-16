Iris June (Henderson) Lewis Vaughan, 83, of Mayflower, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to the late Roy and Bonnie (McCann) Henderson. June was also preceded in death by her husband, Willis G. Vaughan and her sister, Royce Paul.
June was of the Baptist faith. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and working puzzles. Most of all she loved cooking for her family. June was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family – sons, Michael Lewis (Denise) of Florida, and Jim Lewis (Hope) of Mayflower; daughter, Becky Atkins (Mark) of Mayflower; grandchildren, Jamie Berry (Amy), Josh Berry, Jody Berry (Micah), Jace Lewis (Serena), and Kristy Lewis; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Mayflower Cemetery.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.