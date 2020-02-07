Ivan Dean Pike, 82, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born June 24, 1937, in Morganton, Arkansas, to the late Roy Bradley and Beatrice (Pennington) Pike. Ivan was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Pike; infant brother, Vendal Lee Pike; brothers, Doise Pike; and brother-in-law, Rev. Royce Ward and Sonny Thrasher.

Ivan was a graduate of South Side High School at Bee Branch. He worked at International Shoe Company and Virco Manufacturing before retiring in 2000 from the maintenance department of Conway Human Development Center after 28 years.

He was a wonderful Christian husband, father and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Ivan was a charter member of Servant’s Chapel General Baptist Church, he did much for the church, it’s work and the Lord. Converted at a young age, he spent most of his adult years working for the Lord at the First Freewill Baptist Church and Servant’s Chapel General Baptist Church, which later became the Harbor, a church and ministry for ladies with drug and alcohol addictions. The Harbor was the high light of his life. He loved to see those ladies turn from their addictions to the Lord.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; son, Timothy Dean Pike (Kristina) of Palisade, Colorado; brother, Kenneth Pike (Jean) of Little Rock, Arkansas; 3 sisters, Amilee (Pike) Ward of Conway, Arkansas, Linda (Pike) Highfill (Jim) of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Christine (Pike) Thrasher of Conway, Arkansas; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 10th at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.

