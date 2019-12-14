James B. Hunter, 77, of Mayflower formerly of Warren died Dec. 11. James was born on Oct. 6, 1942, to Grady and Doris Hunter.
Survivors include wife; Pat Johnston-Hunter, daughters; Lydia Verret (Scott), Nancy Arnold, Melissa Smith (Brooks). Grandchildren, Dallas, Hannah, Erin, Julia, Hunter, Eli, Avery, Claire, Georgia.
Funeral services 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at Immanuel Baptist Church. Burial in Moseley Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home. Visitation 1:30 p.m. till service time Sunday at Immanuel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.