James Carlton Moore, age 67, of Damascus passed from this life onto the streets of gold on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at home after a lengthy courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born on Feb. 15, 1953, in Houston, Texas, to Hubert and Marguerite Moore.
James received an Engineering degree from the University of Arkansas. He obtained his Master’s degree from the University of Texas and his PHD from Oxford University. He worked at various television stations across the USA and abroad. James was an avid enthusiast of HAM Radio, call number WU3V. He was a member of Project Restoration Church.
James is survived by his wife, Jeanie Rorie Moore of Damascus; children, Alexander Moore, Jonathan Moore and Allison Moore of Lafayette, Louisiana; stepchildren, Brandi Walker (Mark Blouin) of Germantown, Tennessee; and Josh Houser (Jessica) of Clifton, Texas; adopted daughter, Brianne Pickard of Damascus; mother-in-law Patsy Rorie; and several grandchildren and his beloved Pebbles.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
Special thanks to Victoria Jones of Home Instead and the staff of Hospice of Arkansas.
A Memorial Service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Alzheimer’s of Arkansas.
Cremation arrangements are under the trusted direction of A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. 501-982-3400. His online guestbook is available at www.anatural statefuneralservice.com
