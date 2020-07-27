James Clifton, 93, of Vilonia passed away July 25, 2020. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29 at Friendship Baptist Church in Conway with the funeral starting at 11 a.m., interment at Petit Jean Cemetery at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations made to Wounded Warrior. Full obit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.