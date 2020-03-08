James Donald Mercer, 76, of Greenbrier, passed away Feb. 29, 2020.
He was born Nov. 26, 1943, in Quitman, Arkansas, to the late Jeff and Corine Mercer. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Freddy Mercer, and nephew, Dwayne Mercer.
He is survived by his sisters, Carvell Carter and Sherry McPherson, brothers, Benny and Danny Mercer, numerous nieces and nephews, and several little ones that called him “Papa James.”
