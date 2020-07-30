James Floyd Goodrich Jr., 81, resident of South Ridge Nursing Home & Rehab Center in Heber Springs, formerly of Vilonia and a Faulkner County native, was born Oct. 9, 1938, to the late James Floyd and Jettie Faye Goodrich of Quitman, Arkansas, and passed away on July 27, 2020.
Survivors include son and daughter in law, Curtis Goodrich and Brenda Sublett of Damascus, Arkansas; sister, Linda Sims of Quitman, Arkansas; brother and sister in law, John and Janette Goodrich of Greenbrier, Arkansas; grandson, Gary Goodrich and wife Whitney of Wichita, Kansas; granddaughters, Brittany Maxwell of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Beverly Maxwell of Quitman, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Zoey Goodrich, Catori Jones, Cody Jones and Emma Kosina.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Old Texas Cemetery in Quitman, Arkansas, with Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollefuneral homes.com/greenbrier
