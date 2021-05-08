James (Jim) C. Weller, 82, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2021. He was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Jack and Norma Weller.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Neal Weller; his brother, Sonny Weller; and his parents.
Jim was a devout Christian. He loved his family, his dogs, woodcarving, sculpting and hiking. He retired from UCA as a Business Professor.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Myssy Hartley and D.J. Ripley (Roger); grandchildren, Shawn Hartley (Wan), Curtis Ripley (Kerri), Grey Hartley (Brick) and Stuart Ripley; great-grandchildren, Deacon Ripley, Arden Ripley, Octavian Hartley, Anisten Ripley and Julian Hartley; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be private. Donations may be made in his name to either Arkansas Hospice River Valley in Russellville or Arkansas Hospice office in Conway. They may also be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or The Salvation Army.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the superior and compassionate care given to Jim and the support shown to them by Arkansas Hospice.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
