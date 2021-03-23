James “Jim” W. Miller, 88, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Mt. Vernon, Texas, to the late James Ira and Juanita Gafford.
Jim was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patsy Ann Lane Miller; two brothers, Larry and Gaylon Miller; and one sister, Mary Joe Dawes.
Jim is survived by his son, Scott Miller (Debbie); three sisters, Irene McCurry,
Evelyn Palmer, Paula Deaton; granddaughter, Morgan Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was a member of Second Baptist Church in Conway and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was owner and operator of Miller Swim Club,
Briarwood and Cadron Valley Country Club, Grannies Dinner Theater in Dallas, Texas, and M & M Ice in Arkansas and Texas. He also owned the Country Music USA Magazine in Nashville, Tennessee and enjoyed golf and country music.
Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with a graveside service following at Crestlawn Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
