James “Lyndal” Allison, 84, of Greenbrier, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home.
The son of Theron Claude Allison and Sadie Elmira (Cotton) Allison, he was born Nov. 30, 1935 in Hector. He married Anna Catherine Welcher on Jan. 18, 1958, in Russellville. He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Greenbrier, and he worked in construction as a glazer.
Lyndal was a loving husband, father, and granddad. He enjoyed working in his garden and any project that allowed him to build or improve his outdoor surroundings. He enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and was always willing to lend a hand when he could. He loved having his family around him and enjoyed working on his family genealogy.
Lyndal was the last surviving child of his parents, and was preceded in death by his father, Theron Claude Allison; mother, Sadie Elmira Allison; brothers Voris Allison, Paul Allison, and Benjamin Allison; sisters Velma Allison, Irene Reed, Floy Allison, and Flora Henderson.
He is survived by a loving wife of 62 years, Anna (Nana) Allison of Greenbrier, Arkansas; son, Victor Allison (Pam) of Russellville, Arkansas; daughter, Nancy Davis (Cary) of Greenbrier, Arkansas; son, Greg Allison of Conway, Arkansas; daughter, Karen Primm (Jeff) of Greenwood, Arkansas; grandchildren, Star Lane, Dustin Langford, Aaron Allison, Casi Runnells, Jordan Primm, Kaleigh Zopolos, Megan Ertle, and Allison Primm; 16 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruth Turnbow and Hettie Rachel of Russellville, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Robert Welcher (Phyliss) of Mooresville, North Carolina; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Lyndal will be laid to rest following a private graveside service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Rock Springs Cemetery in Hector by Humphrey Funeral Service.
Dr. Martin Jameson will officiate. Pallbearers are Dustin Langford, Aaron Allison, Jordan Primm, Seth Allison, David Lane, Matt Runnells, Nick Zopolos, and Heath Ertle. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www. humphreyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.