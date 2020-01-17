James Neal Wood of Conway, aged 75, passed peacefully from this life into the glory of heaven on Jan. 14, 2020. There will be a time of visitation on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Griffin Leggett Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas, and a service to honor his life will be held on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. also at Griffin Leggett Funeral Home, with interment following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.