James Steven Bemies, Jr., 54, died on Jan. 11, 2021, in Holbrook, Arizona. He was born on Sept. 16, 1966, in Orange, California, to Jolinda Cristine Moore and James Steven Bemies. Steve was a member of the US Navy. He worked for many years as a police officer in Mountain View, Damascus, and Conway, Arkansas. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and had achieved the rank of Master Mason.
Steve is survived by his mother, Jolinda Moore of Conway, Arkansas; father, James Bemies of Roseburg, Oregon; sister, Debbie Calley of Henderson, Nevada; loving children, James Steven Bemies, III “Trey,” Lorenda Dawn Bemies, Allyn Bemies; two nephews, Matthew Calley and Steven Calley; niece, Amber Calley; and a slew of other family and friends. Steve will be greatly missed.
Services for Mr. Bemies will be Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Flatwoods Baptist Church with a visitation from 12-2 p.m. and funeral at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Flatwoods Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to attend. Roller Crouch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
