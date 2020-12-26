James Wendell Loyd passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2020, after an adventurous 90 years of life. He was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Vilonia, Arkansas, to James C. Loyd and Delia Stella Loyd, and he was a Korean War veteran.
He was a spirited man and full of grit, who loved his hunting dogs, but he always had a cat too, to keep him company. His favorite things were Redman, his recliner, Cardinal baseball, and the horse races. He grew up a farmer, but he also had a long career as a Loan Officer and Bank Manager at the Federal Land Bank and Morrilton Savings & Loan. He was quite the storyteller and may have accidentally taught his grandchildren how to cuss from his witty one-liners. His lessons, tales, and wisecracks will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; siblings, Veotta Nolen (Booth), JD Loyd, and Leon Loyd (Vera); and daughter, Barbara Adams. He is survived by his wife, Eura Mae Loyd; sibling, Calvin Loyd (Thelma); children, Bobby Loyd (Marian), Brenda Sanson (Steve) and Barry Loyd; grandchildren, Lindsay Robinson (Michael), Laura Leigh Pugh (Cody), Landon Loyd (Katelynn), Jessica Baker (Sean), Beau Sanson, Jon Loyd (Christa), Kate Loyd and Jacob Loyd; 11 wonderful great-grandchildren; and one cat, Ernie Boots.
His visitation will be at 1 p.m. and funeral at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
