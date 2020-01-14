James Wylie Blue Greenbrier

Retired Navy, Master Chief Petty Officer, James Wylie Blue, 75, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by James Flenoy Blue (father), Veda Lavelle (Cruce) (mother), Floyd Wheeler (brother-in-law) all from Mineral Wells, Texas and Roland Lyon (brother-in-law) of Cedar Bluff, Mississippi.
JW had 35 years of military service. His duty stations included numerous sea and shore commands but found his passion in recruiting young men and women into the United States Navy. Professional success followed him at each and every duty station.
JW is survived by his wife, Lydia, of 37 years; and two sisters, Bettie June Lyon of Cedar Bluff, Mississippi, and Francis Kay Wheeler of Mineral Wells, Texas.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Jami Elizabeth (Chad) Miller, Demetria “Buffy” Meadows, Keri Denise (Chris) Keis, and son, Garrett Wade Blue. His grandchildren were loved beyond measure, Taylor Reynolds (Greenbrier, Arkansas), Lane Alan Crawford (Mineral Wells, Texas), Cameron Bryce Miller (Tyler, Texas), Anna Grace Blue (Greenbrier, Arkansas), Ella Faith Blue (Greenbrier, Arkansas), Kylie Elizabeth Keis (Millsap, Texas), Bailee Ashton Miller (Mineral Wells, Texas), Kenidy Denise Keis (Millsap, Texas), and numerous nieces and nephews.
JW embraced and loved the Greenbrier community and never met a stranger. He frequented the Wagon Wheel restaurant daily and offered wisdom at the Table of Knowledge. He was a golf fanatic and worked hard to promote the game. He was very interested in young people and offered encouragement to fulfill their future dreams.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Lifesong Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Arkansas, with interment at Arkansas State Veteran’s Cemetery, North Little Rock, Arkansas at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lifesong Baptist Church, 56th South Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058.
