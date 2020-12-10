Mrs. Jan Reinhardt Guthrie, 76, of Conway, Arkansas, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after contending with a rare cancer for over 37 years.
She was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Mena, Arkansas, to the late Ora Belle and Bill Reinhardt.
She is preceded in death by her parents and by Jon Guthrie of Conway, Arkansas.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Susan) Guthrie of Louisville, Kentucky, and Holly (Mike) Martin of Portsmouth, Ohio; grandchildren, Eva Guthrie, Anna Guthrie and Matthew Hill; one brother, Bill (Susi) Reinhardt of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and one sister/cousin, Virginia (Phil) Wilson of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
She was a mother, grandmother, teacher, entrepreneur, runner, hiker, outdoor photographer and a lover of nonsense, fun, and life, in general. She found great joy in the simple pleasures of everyday life.
She was a graduate of Hendrix College and received a master’s degree from the University of Central Arkansas.
She served as Team Leader in the Teacher Corps at Menifee and said the experience left a mark on her soul. She befriended the poor all her life.
She was also an instructor in Special Education at the University of Arkansas, science teacher at the Cadron School, co-manager of the Campus Center at Hendrix College, and Director of the University for Youth program for gifted students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
In 1983, at age 39, after being diagnosed with a rare type of ovarian cancer, she established The Health Resource, a small international medical service, which provided persons with medical problems customized reports on state-of-the-art treatments and top specialists. She and her innovative services were featured in scores of national magazines including Reader’s Digest, Forbes, and Ladies’ Home Journal. Jan was names one of the 25 top influential Arkansas in health care by AETN in 2007.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Faulkner County Library in Conway, Arkansas, or the Faulkner County Animal Shelter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklin funeralhomes.com
