Janelle Oliger, 82, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. She was born July 2, 1937, in Guy, Arkansas, to Thurman and Ada Clendenin.
Janelle retired from the North Little Rock Public School District. She was a charter member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she played the piano and faithfully served. Janelle loved to sew and crochet.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ardeth Oliger; and her brother, Freddy Clendenin.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Richard) Ramsey of Cabot, Greg (Teri) Oliger of Vilonia, and Kent (Dawn) Oliger of Mt. Home; grandchildren, Ryan, Mason, Rebekah, Lauren, and Joanna Oliger. She loved her grandchildren dearly and loved to be called “Gram.”
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their love and support.
Viewing will be from 12-6 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, at Smith-North Little Rock Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy, Arkansas.
Online guestbook www.SmithFamilyCares.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.